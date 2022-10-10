The satellite events in the six cities will complement the main FIFA (www.FIFA.com) Fan Festival™ in Doha’s Al Bidda Park – the go-to destination for fans on-site in Qatar; FIFA, together with Budweiser, along with sister brands Corona and Brahma, will bring fans together for the ultimate FIFA World Cup™ viewing experience in iconic destinations in London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seoul and Dubai; Budweiser becomes the first FIFA Commercial Affiliate to host International FIFA Fan Festival™ events in six cities around the world

The fun, entertaining and joyful atmosphere of the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha’s Al Bidda Park (https://fifa.fans/3Ez71CO) will now be felt around the world as FIFA today announced that six global destinations would host satellite events during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Budweiser will therefore be the first Commercial Affiliate in FIFA World Cup™ history to host International FIFA Fan Festival™ events, together with sister brands Corona and Brahma, in six cities across the globe: London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seoul, and Dubai. Budweiser, Corona and Brahma, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, will be the featured brands for the festivals.

The satellite events will complement the main FIFA Fan Festival in Doha’s Al Bidda Park, a newly reimagined experience that will create a go-to destination for all fans on-site in Qatar and will offer an electric experience of football, music, food and culture.

All International FIFA Fan Festival events will offer live match broadcasts from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well as various entertainment-driven activities, including performances by popular international DJs, local musicians and artists as well as appearances by FIFA Legends. Selected events will boast 4D immersive audio that will bring the sounds from the matches in Qatar to local events.

The International FIFA Fan Festival venues will be connected with the mothership event in Qatar through on-site FIFA World Cup branding, exclusive content from the host country and unified storytelling on FIFA digital channels, in particular FIFA+ (https://fifa.fans/3Eqt5Q6), which will serve as a digital content hub for fans to watch, experience and interact with others around the world.

International FIFA Fan Festival events will be open on selected dates and times throughout the tournament, starting on 20 November. The individual event concepts range in size, with pop-up activations as well as flagship events with a capacity of 10,000+ visitors. All International FIFA Fan Festival events led by Budweiser and Brahma will only be open to consumers of legal drinking age, with general admission and VIP access available either free of charge or for a fee, depending on the market.

“The FIFA Fan Festival was designed to bring fans together beyond the stadiums to experience the best of football, music, culture and lifestyle,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “We’re honoured to collaborate with Budweiser, Corona and Brahma to take the FIFA Fan Festival concept that will live in Doha and reverberate it around these high-energy global events – taking the buzzing atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup to the doorsteps of fans worldwide.”

“With billions of football fans watching the World Cup, we’re thrilled to partner with FIFA to create the first-ever International FIFA Fan Festival, which is the ultimate fan experience – from a next-generation audio and visual experience to celebrating local music and culture – all with Budweiser, Corona and Brahma,” said Todd Allen, Global Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser at AB InBev.

International FIFA Fan Festival™ events:

Event name Location About the location BudX FIFA Fan Festival London Outernet Outernet is the newest party venue in the heart of London, with state-of-the-art facilities that will give fans in London a combined match-viewing and nightclub experience. Corona FIFA Fan Festival Mexico City Plaza de la República An iconic tourist spot, centrally located in Mexico City. Plaza de la República is an open-air square that will naturally bring fans together. Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival Rio de Janeiro Copacabana Known as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Copacabana needs no introduction. It is an iconic location with a vibrant atmosphere, and it also hosted the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ Fan Fest. Arena Brahma FIFA Fan Festival São Paulo São Paulo Anhangabaú Vale do Anhangabaú is a park that separates the old city centre from the new city centre in São Paulo. Centrally located, Vale do Anhangabaú is surrounded by iconic architecture and is easily accessible. BudX FIFA Fan Festival Seoul S Factory S Factory is one of the trendiest venues in Seoul, with a premium underground feel that will make any event memorable. BudX FIFA Fan Festival Dubai Dubai Harbour An extraordinary outdoor venue on the Dubai waterfront, with the city’s unique skyline serving as its backdrop.

FIFA Fan Festival

In September, FIFA introduced (https://fifa.fans/3rPHLk1) a reimagined fan destination and on-site entertainment experience for fans at future FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup events called the FIFA Fan Festival. Beginning with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bidda Park in Doha, this multidimensional, inclusive event will provide new ways for fans to celebrate their shared passion for football while experiencing the very best in music, entertainment, local culture, food, games and lifestyle in a true festival environment.

This unique commercial licensing model created by FIFA allows new and existing stakeholders to stage events in major cities across the globe. FIFA will extend the licensing model to future events and plans to announce more locations for International FIFA Fan Festival events in due course.

For more information about the FIFA Fan Festivals, both in Doha and beyond, visit FIFA+ (https://fifa.fans/3fZGVys).

Media can download graphics related to the International FIFA Fan Festival events for editorial purposes here (https://fifa.fans/3Ve6XOT).

Beyond Doha’s Al Bidda Park

Qatar will also host a vast array of cultural and entertainment options during this year’s FIFA World Cup, with more than 90 special events set to take place on the sidelines of the tournament. Doha Corniche will be one of the largest fan destinations, with roving performances, cultural activities, food and beverage stalls, and retail outlets along its 6km route, with capacity to host up to 120,000 fans every day.

Other activities will include the daily “Welcome to Qatar” show, one of the biggest water and pyrotechnics shows in the world that will feature music from the Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, Qatari composer Wael Binali and the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. Theme-park rides and other attractions at Al Maha Island Lusail will also be open to fans, as will the Ras Abou Aboud 974 Beach Club, the Hayya Fan Zone on the Lusail South Promenade, and the Arcadia Spectacular and ARAVIA by MDL Beast dance music festivals. The Last-Mile Cultural Activations will also feature more than 6,000 performances in 21 locations, offering entertainment for those on their way to the stadiums.

Further information about Qatar’s additional cultural and entertainment fan destinations can be found here (https://bit.ly/3Mo0f4Y).

