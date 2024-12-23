Siraj Finance PJSC, a leading Islamic Finance Company in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Azentio (www.Azentio.com), a pioneer in the core banking technology service provider. The agreement represents the collaboration for implementation of the core and digital banking solution to further enhance the operational capabilities and digitization of Siraj Finance’s product and service offerings. The step is directly in line with Siraj Finance’s goal of providing diversified Islamic financial products and services via channels that are innovatively utilizing latest technology while remaining customer centric and regulatory compliant.

Mr. Amjad Hijazi - Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Joseph Daniel - Chief Business Intelligence&Strategy Officer, Mr. Syed Moosa Kaleem Al Falahi - Chief Business&Investment Officer and Mr. Fazal Nassim - Chief Governance&Compliance Officer represented Siraj Finance, whereas Mr. Rahul Arora - Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Harkaran Singh - Senior Vice President, Middle East&Africa, Mr. Zaher El Khatib - Vice President Global Islamic Banking Sales, Mr. Alfred Quertier - Director Global Sales Engineering and Mr. Bhushan Kelkar - Vice President Sales represented Azentio, in the signing ceremony.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amjad stated, “We are delighted to be working with Azentio as our technology partner of choice to empower our ongoing business growth. For us, iMAL and its comprehensive functionality coupled with the adherence to Islamic principles, align with our goals, allowing our team to streamline processes, enhance productivity and elevate the omnichannel customer journey.”

Mr. Rahul added, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Siraj Finance to deliver a user-friendly digital financial services experience to both their retail and corporate customers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering financial institutions in the region with cutting-edge technology designed to meet both current and future needs.”

About Siraj Finance:

Siraj Finance is a private joint stock company based in Abu Dhabi and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Established in 1999, it proudly offers a multitude of financial products, designed in compliance with the Sharia principles. It caters to Corporates, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, with the objective of providing a variety of tailored product and service options that are best fit for their aspirations and needs. In recognition of its efforts and service excellence, Siraj Finance has been nominated by various distinguished awarding bodies throughout the past years.

About Azentio Software:

Headquartered in Singapore, Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, Islamic financial institutions, insurance companies and brokers. We also provide ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. Our flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from our software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio has over 1000 clients in more than 48 countries. We have offices in 9 countries with a strong team of over 2000 employees. Azentio is committed to partnering with our clients globally to transform their business operations through continuous focus on innovation and best-in-class customer service. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by Funds advised by Apax.