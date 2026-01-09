His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally received the Letter of Credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Zhao Yong, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

Leading the credential ceremony, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, informed the gathering that Ambassador Zhao Yong succeeds Ambassador Wang Qing, who successfully completed his three-year diplomatic tenure in Sierra Leone. He expressed confidence that the appointment of the new envoy would further deepen the long-standing and cordial relations between the two countries.

Presenting his credentials, Ambassador Zhao Yong conveyed warm greetings from His Excellency President Xi Jinping to President Bio, the Government, and the people of Sierra Leone. He commended President Bio’s leadership, noting the significant progress achieved by Sierra Leone in social and economic governance under his administration.

The Ambassador further praised President Bio’s role in promoting peace and stability within ECOWAS, Africa, and the international community, while reaffirming China’s appreciation for Sierra Leone’s consistent support for the One China Policy. He assured that China remains ready to strengthen cooperation with Sierra Leone in areas of mutual strategic interest.

Welcoming the Ambassador on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, President Bio expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for the enduring friendship between the two nations. He described China as a trusted and reliable partner that has consistently supported Sierra Leone’s development efforts, particularly in infrastructure, economic growth, and social development.

President Bio emphasized that the bilateral relationship is founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a win-win partnership, noting that China’s support demonstrates its genuine commitment to Sierra Leone’s progress. He encouraged Ambassador Zhao Yong to build on existing cooperation and oversee the continuation of ongoing development projects across the country.

The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to working closely with the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China to ensure that the partnership continues to deliver tangible benefits to both nations.