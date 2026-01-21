His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has highlighted Sierra Leone’s emergence as a continental leader in trade reform, announcing the country’s historic achievement as the first nation to complete and gazette its National AfCFTA Readiness Assessment and Schedule of Commitments, while making a strong case for investors to partner with Sierra Leone’s growing digital and industrial economy.

Speaking as Co-Chair of the Forum Friends of the AfCFTA Breakfast Meeting on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2026 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, President Bio described the milestone as a product of bold national leadership forged through years of recovery from civil war, the Ebola epidemic, and global economic shocks.

The President noted that while the achievement was historic, Sierra Leone did not seek to stand alone, but rather to demonstrate what is possible when African countries treat the AfCFTA not merely as a trade agreement, but as a blueprint for shared prosperity. He emphasized that Sierra Leone’s readiness process went beyond compliance, serving instead as a data-driven national strategy for growth that clearly identifies strengths, bottlenecks, and investment opportunities.

On digital trade, President Bio underscored Sierra Leone’s commitment to building the digital foundations necessary for the AfCFTA to succeed. He explained that the Readiness Assessment revealed the urgency of moving away from paper-based systems, prompting reforms to streamline customs through digital platforms, reduce transaction costs, and harmonize digital trade regulations with other African Union member states. These measures, he said, are creating a “digital highway” that enables Sierra Leonean SMEs to access regional and continental markets with ease.

Addressing industrial capacity, President Bio reaffirmed his government’s focus on value addition rather than the export of raw commodities. He disclosed that Sierra Leone is prioritizing sectors such as agribusiness and light manufacturing, supported by the establishment of Special Economic Zones and industrial parks with ready infrastructure and fiscal incentives. Targeted investments in skills development and technical training, he added, are ensuring that the country’s workforce is prepared for industrialized production and resilient supply chains.

The President also emphasized the central role of the private sector in driving trade under the AfCFTA. He described the Readiness Assessment as a transparent prospectus for investors, reducing uncertainty and clearly outlining policy reforms and opportunities. Through sustained public–private dialogue, improved access to trade finance, and the structuring of bankable, data-backed projects, the government is actively de-risking investments to attract both domestic and foreign capital.

In his concluding remarks, President Bio positioned Sierra Leone’s proactive AfCFTA approach as a model for the continent, stressing that the country has moved decisively from potential to tangible economic activity. He invited partners and investors to join Sierra Leone on its transformation journey, declaring that the nation is open for business, with real opportunities and a clear roadmap for growth

