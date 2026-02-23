Swiss technology company SICPA (www.SICPA.com) secured a landmark traceability contract, in partnership with Spectra Systems Corporation’s subsidiary, Cartor Security Printers (Cartor), reinforcing its global leadership in secure track and trace (T&T) technology. The program will deliver robust traceability solutions to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for vape products in the United Kingdom.

Building on SICPA’s proven experience in deploying secure T&T systems for excisable products and leveraging Cartor’s advanced security printing capabilities, the consortium will deliver a robust solution combining banknote‑grade security features with state‑of‑the‑art digital systems to effectively combat the illicit trade of vape products.

The solution will enable HMRC to support excise duty collection, enhance market compliance, protect consumers, and further strengthen its fight against illicit trade.

Following a multistage procurement process launched by HMRC in July 2025, the consortium was appointed upon detailed assessment of technical and financial submissions. The project will run for an initial five-year term, with an option for a further one-year extension. The system will be implemented in phases, beginning with a transitional duty stamp from April 2026, followed by an enhanced stamp supported by a full track and trace solution from October 2026.

Cartor will be responsible for the printing of tax stamps with the provision of core security features. SICPA will complement these with additional material and digital security features that further reinforce the system’s robustness, while also managing tax stamp coding and the track and trace software solutions. Its role also includes managing stakeholder and product registration, tax stamp ordering and payments processes, as well as data collection and compliance monitoring for HMRC across the vape products supply chain. SICPA’s advanced digital market intelligence capabilities will further enable the identification of suspicious patterns and potential fraud hotspots, while audit devices for enforcement authorities and consumer verification applications will support in tackling fraud and fakes.

“We are glad to support His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs in its mission to secure the market against illicit trade, building on decades of experience in excisable products secure traceability systems and the successes of our programs throughout the world,” said Philippe Amon, chairman and CEO of SICPA.

“Cartor is proud to work alongside SICPA to deliver this important program for HMRC,” said Andrew Brigham, Cartor’s managing director. “By combining our complementary strengths, this partnership delivers a trusted solution for our customer and the UK vapes market, while supporting the UK’s efforts to protect both public revenues and consumers.”

About SICPA:

Established in 1927, SICPA is a Swiss private technology company that supports the effective governance and long-term prosperity of nations.

SICPA sets the pulse of sovereignty, enabling governments to protect their citizens, sovereign assets, and economies. Best known for securing the majority of the world’s banknotes, SICPA operates across five continents. Today, our platform for sovereignty delivers integrated solutions safeguarding revenue mobilisation, natural resources, health, and brand protection as well as digital identity and secure public services. www.SICPA.com

About Spectra Systems Corporation:

Spectra Systems is a global provider of advanced authentication, brand protection, and secure transaction technologies. Cartor Security Printers is a part of Spectra Systems and a leading European security printing and brand protection specialist, supporting governments and brand owners with high-security solutions designed to protect revenues and combat illicit trade. Together, they deliver proven overt and covert security features for excise applications, tax stamps and regulated markets worldwide. www.SpSy.com, www.Cartor.com