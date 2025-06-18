Filippo Bof, Head of Business Development: Africa and Med at Shell Trading&Shipping – the trading and supply branch of energy major Shell – will speak at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference. Taking place on September 3-4 in Luanda, the event is the official meeting platform for the country’s hydrocarbon sector, uniting investors and operators from across the entire petroleum value chain. With a prominent presence in Africa, Shell Trading&Shipping is well-positioned to lead discussions on enhancing regional trade and petroleum distribution.

During AOG 2025, Bof will participate in a panel discussion titled: From Extraction to Expansion: Financing Angola’s Oil&Gas’ Development, where he is expected to share insight into the role of multilateral lenders, development banks and private equity in unlocking projects across the value chain. Shell Trading&Shipping is seeking new opportunities to finance oil and gas projects, and with its expertise in hydrocarbon trade, stands to play an instrumental role in supporting the next wave of downstream developments in Angola.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest oil producer, Angola has ambitions to position itself as a regional petroleum hub. The country is accelerating the development of downstream infrastructure to achieve this goal, with projects underway in refining, petrochemical production and cross-border pipelines. Upcoming refining projects include the first phase of the Cabinda Refinery (30,000 bpd); the Lobito Refinery (200,000 bpd) and the Soyo Refinery (150,000 bpd). The Cabinda Refinery is expected to begin operations in 2025 while Angola is currently seeking $4.8 billion to bridge the financing gap for the Lobito Refinery. Additionally, the country has signed an agreement with Zambia for the development of a 1,400 km pipeline linking the Lobito Refinery to Zambia’s capital city Lusaka. Technical work for the pipeline was completed in 2024.

In addition to crude facilities, Angola strives to diversify its economy through natural gas projects. The country currently exports natural gas as LNG, primarily through its sole LNG facility in Soyo. Looking ahead, Angola seeks to develop steel and petrochemical manufacturing, while accelerating regional LPG distribution. These developments highlight a unique investment opportunity for global financiers, project developers and traders. Shell Trading&Shipping – with its global network of trading teams, shipping and maritime capabilities – offers an integrated network of supply and distribution abilities, and as such, has emerged as a strong partner for Angola as it strives to bolster exports and regional distribution.