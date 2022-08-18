His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in the capital Pretoria.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Ramaphosa and their wishes for his country and people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

For his part, President Ramaphosa conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

HE Shakhboot bin Nahyan discussed with President Ramaphosa ways to develop relations between the UAE and South Africa and strengthen them in various fields of common interest, particularly in the economic and investment fields.

On the other hand, HE Shakhboot bin Nahyan visited the Nelson Mandela Foundation and was briefed on the Foundation's projects and programs, including the Mandela archive restoration project, which was supported by the UAE, and supervised by the Embassy in Pretoria, in coordination with the Foundation.