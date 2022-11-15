The 'Presidential Dialogue' will have the participation of a group of Seychellois children from different schools on Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue, where they will have the opportunity to ask the President pertinent questions that they feel are of concern to the youths. Moreover, the children will be speaking out about the issues that matter the most to their generation.

The Office of the President in collaboration with the National Council for Children (NCC) will be organising the second live 'Presidential Dialogue' to commemorate the United Nations Universal Children’s Day, which is celebrated on 20 November each year promoting international togetherness, improving children’s welfare and to spread awareness amongst children. The theme for this year is ‘ Inclusion, for Every Child’.

© Press Release 2022

