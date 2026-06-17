Being held in physical format for the first time in five years, the members of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) met in New Delhi on 15 and 16 June to deliberate on the Association’s cooperation agenda. The Seychelles delegation was led by H.E Mrs Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner for the Republic of Seychelles to India, accompanied by Mr Christian Faure and Ms Rebecca Julienne of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora.

As IORA’s principal senior-level body, the CSO oversees the implementation of the Association’s programmes and provides strategic guidance ahead of the Council of Ministers Meeting. Seychelles contributed to discussions across the agenda, reaffirming its commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region.

Ambassador Accouche provided an update on Seychelles’ IORA-funded Ocean Knowledge Education Programme, which promotes ocean literacy and supports the advancement of blue economy objectives across the region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation also held bilateral consultations with Member States and the European Union on matters of mutual relevance for both Seychelles and the IORA.