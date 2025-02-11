The President of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan has commended the people of Seychelles on the nation’s remarkable achievement in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), where Seychelles has ascended to the 18th position globally, scoring 72 out of 100. This milestone marks Seychelles’ highest ranking to date and solidifies its position as the top performer in Sub-Saharan Africa.

President Ramkalawan emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the government, institutions, and the Seychellois people to upholding transparency, accountability, and good governance. “As the smallest country in Africa, Seychelles continues to demonstrate that size is no barrier to excellence in governance. Our progressive performance in the fight against corruption is a reflection of the values we uphold as a nation – integrity, justice, and accountability,” the President stated.

He further acknowledged the tireless efforts of Seychelles’ anti-corruption agencies, public institutions, civil society, and the private sector in fostering a culture of transparency. “This recognition belongs to every Seychellois who believes in and works towards a just and accountable society. It is through our collective determination and resilience that we continue to make strides in ensuring good governance and strengthening public trust in our institutions,” he added.

While celebrating this achievement, President Ramkalawan reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to furthering reforms and strengthening mechanisms to prevent corruption at all levels. “We should not become complacent. This ranking is an encouragement to push forward with even greater resolve, ensuring that Seychelles remains a beacon of integrity, not just in Africa but globally.”

As Seychelles continues to chart its path toward sustainable development, the President calls upon all Seychellois to remain steadfast in upholding ethical standards, ensuring that the country remains a model of good governance and an inspiration for nations around the world.