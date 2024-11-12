The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to H.E. Mr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on his election as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.

In his message President Ramkalawan, stated

“I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations on your election as the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. This mandate from the people of Mauritius is a testament to their trust in your leadership and your vision for a prosperous future.

Seychelles and Mauritius have enjoyed excellent bilateral relations, founded on mutual respect and shared values, gaining in strength and momentum since we established diplomatic ties in 1988. As close neighbours, our nations are connected through a rich historical, geographical, and cultural bond, as well as a unified vision for regional cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.

Seychelles remains committed to advancing our shared objectives through the enhancement of both bilateral and multilateral ties. My recent visit to Mauritius in February this year provided a valuable opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship and establish a solid foundation for future collaboration. The potential for us to learn from one another is immense and I look forward to working together for the benefit of our peoples and the broader Indian Ocean region.

Moreover, our engagement through the Indian Ocean Commission serves as a vital platform for fostering regional unity and addressing shared challenges. I would like to express my gratitude for the support we have received from Mauritius during Seychelles’ current chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Commission.

Once again, congratulations on your election. I wish you good health and every success in your new responsibilities.”