President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by the newly appointed Chairperson of the Island Development Company (IDC), Mr. Naadir Hassan, and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Cyril Bonnelame, undertook a familiarization visit to three key outer islands—Île Plate, Desroches, and Alphonse. The delegation also included several members of the newly constituted IDC Board.

The visit provided an opportunity for the President and Board members to gain firsthand insight into ongoing and planned development projects managed by IDC. It also served as a platform to assess operational challenges and opportunities linked to the sustainable development of these islands.

During the tour, the delegation inspected major infrastructure projects, including tourism and conservation initiatives, as well as facilities designed to support local economic activities and environmental sustainability. Discussions centered on IDC’s strategic vision for the islands, emphasizing a balance between economic development and the protection of Seychelles' fragile ecosystems. The visit also allowed the President to formally introduce the new CEO and Board members to IDC staff and resort personnel stationed on the islands.

President Ramkalawan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible island development, commending IDC staff for their dedication to sustainable growth while preserving the natural beauty of Seychelles’ outer islands. He encouraged continued collaboration between the government, IDC, and key stakeholders to ensure the long-term viability of these island projects.

This visit marks an important step in strengthening governance and oversight of IDC’s initiatives, reinforcing the role of Seychelles’ outer islands in the nation’s socio-economic progress while maintaining environmental sustainability.

Accompanying the President were Vice-President Ahmed Afif, IDC Board Chairperson Naadir Hassan, CEO Cyril Bonnelame, and Board members Jitesh Shah, Astride Tamatave, Delta Horner, Iris Carolus, and Brenda Morin. Absent with apologies were France Tamboo, and Denise Prea.