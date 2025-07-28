President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan and Vice-President Ahmed Afif, officially inaugurated the newly constructed Baie Lazare Health Centre on Monday afternoon, marking a significant milestone in the district's healthcare infrastructure development.

The modern healthcare facility replaces the original health centre built in 1938. Entirely funded by the Government of Seychelles at a cost of approximately 9.2 million Seychelles rupees, the project demonstrates the administration's commitment to enhancing community healthcare services. Construction commenced in February 2024, with temporary healthcare services provided at Baie Lazare Primary School to ensure uninterrupted medical care for residents.

The comprehensive health centre offers an extensive range of services with particular emphasis on preventive care, early detection, and health promotion. The facility features state-of-the-art amenities including public health services, physiotherapy units, dual consultation chambers, an observation unit, an emergency unit, equipment sterilization facilities, antenatal care and family planning consultations, pharmaceutical services, and storage facilities. Additionally, the centre is equipped with an advanced dental service unit featuring a dental X-ray system with high-end equipment generously sponsored by the German Dental Association, demonstrating international partnership in Seychelles' healthcare advancement.

Minister for Health Peggy Vidot expressed great honour at the facility's opening, emphasizing its significance beyond mere infrastructure. "The inauguration represents more than just a new building, it symbolizes a transformative chapter in the lives of individuals and families within the district," Minister Vidot remarked. "This vibrant facility will propel the community forward through collective spirit, creating success stories that empower families to embrace healthier lifestyles."

The Minister highlighted the government's proactive healthcare approach, emphasizing both treatment and prevention strategies. "We will offer programs and services focused on early prevention, healthcare education, early detection programs, vaccination, and health promotion initiatives to equip residents with the knowledge and resources needed to take charge of their own health," she explained.

Healthcare Agency Chief Executive Officer Dr. Danny Louange reinforced the agency's dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services throughout communities. "Our objective is to offer healthcare services of standard, respect, quality, and dedicated care. This centre is part of a broader national vision for the healthcare agency," he explained. "We are working toward accrediting all our healthcare services, therefore we must ensure our healthcare facilities meet the standards required for accreditation."

President Ramkalawan's address underscored his administration's commitment to ensuring equitable healthcare access across all districts of Seychelles, with the Baie Lazare Health Centre representing one of several new healthcare infrastructure projects under the current administration.

The ceremony featured a testimony by Baie Lazare resident Mr. Berard Esparon, along with songs and poem recitals by Baie Lazare Primary School students.

The inauguration was attended by the Cabinet Ministers, Speaker of the National Assembly Honorable Roger Mancienne, Brigadier General Jean Attala, Commissioner of Police Mr. Ted Barbe, Member of the National Assembly for the Anse Boileau District Honourable Philip Arissol, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Bernard Valentin, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jude Gedeon, representatives from the German Dental Association, healthcare professionals, community leaders, residents, students, and invited guests.