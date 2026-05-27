Succeeding his previous engagement, President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, toured the Baie Sainte Anne Police Station, where discussions focused on policing challenges, public safety and operational requirements on the island.

The President was welcomed by the Minister for Homeland Security and Civil Affairs, Mr James Camille, Principal Secretary Ms Sheryl Vengadasamy, the three Deputy Commissioners of Police, Mr Ned Wirtz, Dr Jemmy Bouzin and Mr Ron Bonnelame and members of the police executive, Officer Commanding the Praslin and La Digue Region, Assistant Superintendent Chantal Leon, along with the Officer Commanding Baie Sainte Anne and Grand Anse Police Stations, Inspector Dean Decommarmond and Sub Inspector Travis Mousbe.

During the visit, President Herminie met with officers and was briefed on the operation of the station, including the current state of criminality on the island, operational demands and the resources available to personnel.

Conversations also centred on the importance of continued training and ensuring that police personnel remain adequately equipped to effectively carry out their duties while maintaining public confidence in law enforcement services.

The visit also highlighted the significance of the new Baie Sainte Anne Police Station, which was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, marking a major investment in public safety infrastructure on Praslin and reaffirming government’s commitment to strengthening policing services within the region.

The modern facility comprises three detention cells, dedicated offices for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Traffic Section, SS&CRB and Family Squad, as well as a newly introduced Identification Parade room, the first of its kind in any police station in Seychelles.

The facility has been designed to provide a more efficient and child sensitive suspect identification process, particularly benefiting young and vulnerable victims.

The President also visited the Grand Anse Praslin Police Station, where officers highlighted the strong coordination and collaboration between the two police stations on the island. The effective working relationship between the stations was noted as an important factor in ensuring a cohesive and efficient delivery of policing services across Praslin.

As the tour progressed, President Herminie proceeded to the Seychelles Fire and Rescue Services Agency, where officers outlined the agency’s emergency response capabilities, operational readiness and current infrastructural needs.

Discussions further highlighted the critical role played by emergency responders in safeguarding lives, property and communities during emergencies and disaster situations.

The visits formed part of government’s continued commitment to supporting frontline security and emergency service personnel while strengthening public safety and emergency response capacity across the inner islands.