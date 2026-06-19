Presented with the gorget that symbolises their new rank and responsibilities, Deputy Commissioners Mr Ned Wirtz, Dr Jemmy Bouzin and Mr Ron Bonnelame were officially commissioned and assigned to their duties during a courtesy call on President Dr Patrick Herminie at State House, where discipline, integrity and public trust were underscored as the foundations of effective policing.

The three officers received their gorgets from President Herminie and Commissioner of Police Mr Godfra Hermitte in a ceremony marking the formal commencement of their functions as Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The gorget serves as a distinguishing rank insignia within the Seychelles Police Force, bearing two leaves for an Assistant Commissioner of Police, two and a half leaves for a Deputy Commissioner of Police, and three leaves for the Commissioner of Police.

During discussions with the newly commissioned officers, President Herminie stressed the importance of discipline and integrity in maintaining public confidence in the police force and ensuring effective service to the nation.

The President noted that misconduct and a lack of integrity within the force ultimately undermine public trust and affect the wider community. He called on the Deputy Commissioners to help foster a culture of professionalism, accountability and ethical conduct throughout the organisation.

President Herminie also highlighted some of the key challenges facing the country, including drug-related offences, violence and other forms of criminality. He emphasised the need for the police force to make effective use of available resources, strengthen community policing initiatives and continue improving operational efficiency in order to address these issues.

Recognising the vital role of law enforcement in supporting the country's tourism industry and maintaining Seychelles' reputation as a safe destination, the President urged the newly commissioned officers to remain committed to their responsibilities and to the people they serve.

Reaffirming his confidence in their abilities, President Herminie assured the Deputy Commissioners of his support and encouraged them to lead by example.

After the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bouzin told the press that the commissioning represents the official start of their duties in their new positions. "We were already appointed as commissioners. Today, we are being officially commissioned to discharge our functions," he said.

Reflecting on the President's message, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bouzin said discipline and integrity must remain at the heart of policing.

"The President mentioned something very important, he wants to see discipline and integrity within the police force. This has also been reiterated by the Commissioner of Police, and these are values that, as deputies, we need to ensure are upheld and enforced," he said, adding that, "for us, the success of a police officer is determined by discipline. Discipline is the foundation. You also need integrity, and when you have integrity, you earn the confidence of the public."

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bouzin stated that discipline and integrity had guided him throughout his policing career and were among the principal reasons he had attained his current position.

"Again, I appreciate the fact that the President spoke about discipline and integrity because these are values that I have embraced throughout my experience as a police officer. I believe they are among the main reasons why I am in this position today," he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge everyone who has contributed to this success. First of all, I thank God for His guidance, as well as the country's leadership for placing their confidence in us. I also thank my colleagues, whose support has been invaluable,"Deputy Commissioner Dr Bouzin highlighted.

Today's promotion, he continued "is a reflection of our dedication and commitment. I would also like to thank the members of the public and my family for their continued support throughout this journey."

The commissioning of the three Deputy Commissioners marks another step in strengthening the leadership of the Seychelles Police Force as it continues its efforts to enhance professionalism, promote community policing and address emerging security challenges in service of the nation.​