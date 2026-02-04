The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, met with the third cohort of participants of the Seychelles Government Leadership Programme, implemented in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, on the margins of the World Government Summit. The engagement brought together 13 senior officials from sectors including health, environment, prisons, education, maritime security, policing, tourism, culture, and ICT, who exchanged views with the President on leadership, governance, and the practical application of lessons gained through the programme.

Participants highlighted that the training enabled them to connect with peers globally, share experiences, and gain exposure to best practices in public administration. They acknowledged that the programme strengthened their strategic thinking, adaptability, and ability to leverage innovation, partnerships, and modern governance tools to address complex challenges within their respective sectors.

The meeting is part of the broader Seychelles-UAE cooperation framework on Experience Exchange in Government Development and Modernisation, through which Seychelles has benefited from structured leadership development and institutional capacity-building initiatives. A key outcome of this partnership enhances the strategic, and management capabilities of senior public-sector officials while exposing them to global best practices in governance, innovation, and service delivery.

Through the first two cohorts, the programme successfully equipped officials with practical tools in areas such as strategic foresight, performance management, digital government, and adaptive leadership. The approach combined structured learning modules with applied projects and exposure to government innovation models in the UAE, ensuring lessons were directly relevant to Seychelles’ national priorities.