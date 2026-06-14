State House Seychelles


The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, travelled to the United Arab Emirates this morning on a private visit for a period of two days. He is expected to return on Wednesday, 17th June.

During the President’s absence, the Vice President, Mr. Sebastian Pillay, will oversee the duties and responsibilities of the Office of the President to ensure the continued smooth functioning of government business.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.