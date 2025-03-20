Vice President Ahmed Afif welcomed Mr. Frederick Ladouceur Desperville to State House this morning, where the accomplished superyacht captain and canoeist presented a copy of his latest book, Push the Limit.

The book chronicles Mr. Ladouceur Desperville's extraordinary feat in November 2023, when he successfully circumnavigated Mahé Island by canoe in under 24 hours. The documentary-style publication details the meticulous planning, a compelling photo gallery, and a firsthand account of his remarkable journey.

During the meeting, Mr. Ladouceur Desperville shared that his book is intended to serve as both a reference and an inspiration for younger generations, motivating them to undertake similar challenges in support of meaningful causes.

Vice President Afif expressed his admiration for the achievement, commending Mr. Ladouceur Desperville's perseverance and exceptional effort. "Mr. Ladouceur Desperville has shown great determination, despite his age, to really push the limits in achieving this desired outcome,"he remarked.

Also present at the ceremony was the Permanent Secretary for Culture, Ms. Cecile Kalebi, who received copies of the book for display at the National Library. PS Kalebi extended her gratitude to Mr. Ladouceur Desperville for his generous contribution, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in preserving the documented accomplishments of citizens. She noted that the book would serve as a valuable resource for children and researchers alike, encouraging others to document their own journeys and achievements for future reference.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ladouceur Desperville announced his latest initiative—establishing a canoeing school aimed at engaging young people in challenging themselves and achieving noteworthy milestones early in life.