In a significant step to reinforce bilateral ties, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed Vice-Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and Head of the China-Africa Friendship Group, H.E. Mr. Mu Hong, at State House this morning. President Ramkalawan extended a warm welcome to Mr. Hong and his delegation, underscoring that the visit would bolster the enduring friendship between Seychelles and China.

H.E. Mr. Hong conveyed greetings from President Xi Jinping, noting that this visit represents the first high-level Chinese delegation to Africa following the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in September 2024. The delegation’s aim is to advance the execution of agreements established between the two heads of state during their meeting at the summit in Beijing.

Discussions between President Ramkalawan and Mr. Hong highlighted the exemplary cooperation between Seychelles and China, emphasizing both nations’ dedication to advancing their citizens' well-being. They also reviewed ongoing projects supported by China in Seychelles, recognizing the shared benefits of this partnership and reiterating their commitment to deepening these longstanding ties.

Joining the meeting were key members of Seychelles' foreign affairs team, including Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Seychelles Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, H.E Anne Lafortune, Director General of Bilateral Affairs Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Second Secretary for Bilateral Affairs Mr. Jonathan Pool.