Cabinet this week approved two major sets of measures to strengthen the protection, promotion and advancement of employment rights for persons with disabilities in Seychelles, marking a significant step towards a more equitable labour market.

The measures include the integration of disability-inclusive provisions into the ongoing review of the Employment Act, and the development of a comprehensive policy framework to expand inclusive employment opportunities across the public and private sectors.

Under the Employment Act review, approved measures include enhanced anti-discrimination protections, the introduction of a definition of disability, provisions for reasonable accommodation, improved workplace accessibility, stronger monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, and better collection of disability-disaggregated employment data.

The accompanying policy framework will explore public sector employment targets, incentives for private sector employers, supported employment programmes, enhanced vocational training and skills development opportunities, workplace accessibility and accommodation support, and a review of disability benefit arrangements to remove disincentives to employment.

Speaking to the press on the reforms, yesterday, the Vice-President described the measures as a firm commitment of the current Government, noting that while steps have already been taken, more remains to be done to ensure equal access to employment for all.

He said Cabinet's decision to establish a clearer structure relating to persons with disabilities, once integrated into the Employment Act, would result in legislation that is genuinely more inclusive.

A considerable review of relevant provisions within the Act is already under way, he said.

On the policy framework, the Vice-President said the goal is to make all jobs, not only certain jobs, accessible to persons with disabilities, describing it as a matter of equal opportunity and social sensitivity.

"As a society, we are judged by how we treat all our citizens," he said, noting the principle is also enshrined in the Constitution.

He added that Government would engage the private sector as new policies are introduced, with incentives varying across different domains depending on the framework developed, describing the approach as a proactive one.

The Vice-President also acknowledged initiatives already undertaken by the Office of the First Lady in providing structural support for persons with disabilities. One of these initiatives is the Build Your Dream programme, under which the Office of the First Lady employs two young people with special needs at its reception. These are examples of the kind of practical support Government now aims to strengthen through legislation. He said it is now Government's responsibility to put in place the corresponding legal structure.

The reforms reflect Seychelles' commitment to its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and form part of the Government's broader vision of an inclusive society. Further consultations with stakeholders, disability rights organisations and employers will follow as the Employment Act review and policy framework progress.