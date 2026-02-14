Mr. Barry Faure, Seychelles’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, concluded a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the margins of the African Union (AU) Executive Council in Addis Ababa. The discussions centered on deepening strategic partnerships, streamlining diplomatic protocols, and fostering regional solidarity within the Indian Ocean and the broader African continent.

Minister Faure met with H.E. Taher al-Baour, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the State of Libya where both parties agreed to conclude a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, and initiated discussions on the signing of a visa waiver agreement for ordinary passport holders. They also agreed on signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultations.

Minister Faure also engaged with H.E. Mrs. RAZANAMAHASOA Christine, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar, and H.E. Mr. MBAE Mohamed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of the Comoros. These talks reinforced the shared objectives of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), focusing on leadership, maritime security, sustainable development, and the collective voice of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) within the AU framework. Madagascar and Seychelles agreed to work on the possibility of establishing a Joint commission to broaden partnerships between both sides in mutually beneficial sectors.

The Minister also had an exchange with Honorable Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius. They discussed the upcoming State Visit of President Herminie to Mauritius in March 2026.

Minister Faure also exchanged views with special envoys from Kyrgyzstan, Germany and Portugal who are contesting for a non-permanent seat as on the United Nations Security Council. He also had talks with the French Minister for Europe and the Francophonie on the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi in May 2026.