The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Francoise Mein as the Chief Executive Officer of the Careers and Further Education Agency.

Ms Mein holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. She has also undertaken professional development in Strategic Policy Planning, Talent Acquisition and Leadership Development, and Human Resource Development through recognised international institutions.

Ms Mein brings over 33 years of professional experience in education, public service leadership, policy development, strategic planning, scholarship administration, research, and institutional management. She has held several senior leadership positions within the education sector, most recently serving as Director General for Careers and Further Education Progression Division at the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, where she leads Government scholarship administration, careers guidance, policy implementation, and strategic oversight.

Her extensive professional career includes service as Chief Education Officer for Strategic Planning, Chief Policy Analyst and RBM Coordinator, Director General for Policy, Planning and Research, and senior management roles within the former Agency for National Human Resource Development (ANHRD). Throughout her career, she has demonstrated strong leadership in policy coordination, budget oversight, stakeholder engagement, organisational improvement, and evidence-based decision-making.

Ms Mein’s appointment is effective 20th April 2026.