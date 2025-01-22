The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Margaret Moumouas the new Cabinet Secretary and Ms Florry Payet as the new Deputy Cabinet Secretary, effective 1st January 2025. This follows the recent retirement of the former Cabinet Secretary, Mr Mohammed Afif.

Ms Margaret Moumou has a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Waikato, Hamilton New Zealand and she has over 32 years of working experience in the public service and the private sector.

She started her career in 1992 as an internal audit assistant within the Ministry of Finance and moved to the Central Bank in 1993 as a research assistant. In 1996, she joined the teaching profession.

In 2008, Ms Moumou was appointed Director of the Adult Learning and Distance Education Centre (ALDEC). She has since held several senior positions in Government: Leadership Development Manager at the then-Seychelles Institute of Management; Chief Executive Officer of the then Agency for National Human Resource Development (ANHRD). She has also served on several Board of Directors as Chairperson and ordinary Board Director.

Ms Moumou was appointed as the first Seychellois Principal of the International School of Seychelles, a position that she served between 2015 and 2017. In May, 2017 she was appointed Deputy Cabinet Secretary Policy Affairs, a post she has occupied until her new appointment as Cabinet Secretary.

Ms Florry Payet holds a Bachelor’s Degree in French as a Foreign Language from the University of Franche-Comté in Besançon, France and has over 31 years of working experience in the public service.

She began her career in the teaching profession as a Primary Teacher in 1993, and in January 2002, she joined the Secondary Education cycle.

In October 2008, Ms Payet joined the Cabinet Office, occupying the post of Assistant Director of Cabinet Affairs. In September 2011, she was appointed Director of Cabinet Affairs, and in 2019, she was promoted to the post of Director General, a position she held until her new appointment as Deputy Cabinet Secretary.