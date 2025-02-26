Maritime Security and the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index were some of the key points discussed during a courtesy call between the Minister for Foreign and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, and the Ambassador of Norway to the Seychelles, H.E Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm, at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

On the topic of Maritime Security, Minister Radegonde commended Norway’s contribution to maritime security through the EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta and the Combined Maritime Force (CMF). He also stressed the importance of regional cooperation as the key to effectively addressing piracy and other maritime security-related threats, a task Seychelles wishes to tackle head-on as the new chair of the Contact Group on Illicit Maritime Activity (CGIMA).

Minister Radegonde called on Norway’s support to help advocate for the implementation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, following its adoption by the United Nations in August 2024. He emphasised the need for smaller countries, like Seychelles and Norway, to take a stand and make their voices heard in multilateral forums, on important topics which either directly or indirectly affect us.

The two diplomats also touched on the recent elections for the African Union Commission.

Minister Radegonde also broached the topic of Tourism, stating that the number of Norwegian visitors was increasing slightly every year.