On the 28th of April 2026, the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Moldova established diplomatic relations in the spirit of promoting bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of friendship.
The establishment of diplomatic relations is founded on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and respect for fundamental norms of international law. Similarly, to Seychelles, Moldova is a fellow member of the Forum of Small States and the Organization of La Francophonie.
The signing of the Protocol took place in New York between the Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ambassador Vivianne FOCK TAVE, and the Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations, Ambassador Gheorghe Leucă.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.