The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Gustavo Martins Nogueira met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde at Maison Queau de Quinssy on Thursday 20th March 2025.

The meeting began with Ambassador Nogueira presenting the Brazilian government’s condolences on the passing of Mr Robert Morgan in February 2024. Ambassador Nogueira fondly recounted Mr Morgan’s dedication towards his duty as Honorary Consul of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Seychelles.

They also discussed pending bilateral agreements between the two countries. One of them being the Technical Cooperation Agreement which would allow Seychelles and Brazil to benefit from each other’s expertise in various fields.

Ambassador Nogueira also took the opportunity to thank the Government of Seychelles for lifting the restrictions on the importation of poultry from Brazil following the outbreak of a disease in a poultry facility in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in July 2024. The restrictions were lifted in January 2025 after the Government of Seychelles received assurances that all necessary protocols were implemented and the disease had been dealt with accordingly.

On his side, Minister Radegonde gave Ambassador Nogueira assurances that the finalization of the bilateral agreements would be completed to speed up collaboration and to enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting ended with Ambassador Nogueira sharing his hopes of welcoming a delegation from the Seychelles to participate in the COP 30 which is set to take place in Belem, Brazil in November this year.