The Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Ambassador Ian Madeleine, delivered a statement at the high-level conference being chaired by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at addressing the practical questions of Palestinian statehood as part of a wider Two-State Solution.

Ambassador Madeleine stressed the urgency of the moment in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the diminishing prospect of lasting peace in the region. He deplored the suffering being witnessed in Gaza and called on the United Nations to ensure that international laws and obligations are met and upheld. He further reiterated Seychelles firm position supporting the Two-State Solution.

“At a time when countless lives have been lost, and an entire population continues to live under the weight of conflict, the urgency of global action cannot be overstated. The Two-State Solution—with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security—remains the internationally recognised framework for resolution. It is rooted in key United Nations resolutions, including 242, 338, 1397, and 2334, and supported by decades of international consensus. Yet, the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate. The violence against civilians, the devastation in Gaza, and the absence of any viable political horizon have made the path to peace appear increasingly elusive,” stated Ambassador Madeleine.

The Republic of Seychelles officially recognised the State of Palestine in 1988 and established diplomatic relations with the State of Israel in 1992. Since the attack by Hamas on 7th October 2023, Seychelles has repeatedly deplored the indiscriminate killings of civilians as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, called for a permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages, and renewed efforts towards a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution is meeting from 28-30 July 2025, in New York.