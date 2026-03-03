On 26 February 2026, Ambassador Cillia Ardyna Mangroo presented her Credentials to President of the Swiss Confederation, H.E. Mr. Guy Parmelin at the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland.

On this occasion, Ambassador Mangroo conveyed the best wishes of President Dr. Patrick Herminie to President Parmelin and highlighted that the establishment of a resident permanent representative to Switzerland is a significant step towards deepening the engagement between the two countries, as well as extending current and future opportunities.

She further noted the alignment of the two countries’ priorities regarding the environment and its importance to tourism, and extended her Government’s thanks the Swiss Confederation for the assistance provided to the Seychelles over the years, including funding the expansion of the Commonwealth Small States Offices in Geneva which will house the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva upon its completion.

In his remarks, President Parmelin acknowledged Seychelles’ significant efforts as pioneers in the Blue Economy and shared Switzerland’s readiness to collaborate in this area. He shared the importance Switzerland places on education, echoing Ambassador Mangroo’s ambitions for cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas where the Swiss education systems can be used as a model to draw from.

Ambassador Mangroo reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to constructive dialogue and meaningful collaboration with the Swiss Confederation.