Service and technology providers are playing a growing role in Africa’s oil and gas industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve efficiency, foster innovation and support sustainability across a range of projects in the sector. These companies are key to advancing exploration and increasing production capacity and will showcase their strategies and upcoming projects at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) this March.

Taking place in Brazzaville from March 24-26, CEIF 2025 is set to showcase the Republic of Congo’s energy ambitions, including the country’s strategies to increase oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027 and the introduction of its Gas Master Plan. With service companies like Accenture and NOV taking part in an in-depth roundtable session at CEIF 2025, the country is well-positioned to showcase an improved enabling environment that welcomes local and international companies.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Houston-based NOV is advancing Congo’s oil and gas capabilities through cutting-edge technologies and services that enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable energy development. The company is involved in several strategic initiatives across key African markets, including contributions to offshore exploration and production. NOV, which will be represented at CEIF 2025 by Vice President of Global Accounts Arthur Ename, is also deeply committed to local content and workforce development, focusing on translating its expertise to support the growth of industries throughout the continent while creating jobs, transferring knowledge and empowering communities.

Meanwhile, professional services and consulting company Accenture boasts wide industry experience in oil and gas, utilities, chemicals and processing, rail transportation and technology and covers clients operating in upstream, midstream, downstream and oilfield services. As such, Accenture Executive and Associate Director Nosayaba Evboumwan will part in the CEMAC Energy Dialogue in-depth roundtable session at this year’s CEIF 2025.

“The participation of NOV and Accenture at CEIF 2025 highlights the vital role service companies play in enhancing Congo’s oil and gas sector. Their expertise in technology, innovation and workforce development is crucial to driving sustainable growth and industry transformation,” states Energy Capital&Power Events and Project Director Sandra Jeque.