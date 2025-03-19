The foreign ministers will discuss bilateral relations between the countries, European and African security and cooperation on multilateral issues.

The ministers will also talk about trade and economic relations. Finland opened an embassy in Dakar a few years ago. One of the most important objectives of the new embassy is to enhance economic relations between the two countries and promote business opportunities for Finnish companies.

“Security and the economy are increasingly interconnected, and Africa’s development has a direct impact on European security. Cooperation between Africa and the EU will boost economic growth, sustainable development and security on both continents. A long-term goal could be a free trade agreement between the EU and Africa,” Valtonen says.

During her visit to Helsinki, Minister Fall will also meet President of the Republic Alexander Stubb.