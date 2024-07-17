Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the fourth Episode of their First-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ on their social media handles.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program is currently broadcasting on KTN Home in Kenya, every Saturday at 5 pm and repeated every Thursday at 6:30 am.

It has also been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like BTV (Botswana) Mashariki TV (Burundi), GHOne&TV3 (Ghana), QTV (The Gambia), LNTV (Liberia), Mibawa Limited (Malawi), Defi Media (Mauritius), AYV TV (Sierra Leone), NTV (Uganda), ZNBC TV (Zambia), and ZBC (Zimbabwe) and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. "Our Africa" TV Program will soon be broadcast on GTV in Ghana, NBC in Namibia, and ZTN in Zimbabwe.

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here:

https://apo-opa.co/466FAvO

The theme for the fourth Episode is Raising awareness about Diabetes and Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Fourth Episode promo here: https://apo-opa.co/4bMYRUt

Watch the Fourth Episode here: https://apo-opa.co/3W89CL9

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “The fourth episode of the show is focused on promoting a Healthy Lifestyle through ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’. I am proud of my collaboration with African singers and fashion designers to bring a change in our societies through their creative work. I love “No more Diabetes” song which we created in three languages French, English and Portuguese. It is my vision to make this song the national song of Diabetes across Africa, please watch it, it is very motivating to be healthy and exercise regularly and to stop smoking and sugar and limit Alcohol intake to transform your life. I want everyone to watch these songs.”

Link to the remix song here:

https://apo-opa.co/3Wbi5x8

“I would also like to thank our viewers for the amazing response we have been receiving, this is indeed very inspiring and encouraging. Moreover, I would especially like to acknowledge the love we have been receiving from our social media followers, it is phenomenal,” emphasized Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

According to WHO, a Healthy lifestyle is a way of living that helps one enjoy more aspects of life. Health is not just about avoiding a disease or illness. It is about physical, mental, and social well-being too. However, in the case of Africa with rapid urbanization and higher incomes, the lack of physical activity and the demand for convenient - processed foods is expanding rapidly. Many of the processed foods are high in sugar, salt, saturated fats, and/or preservatives and thus contribute to overweight and the spread of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

The fourth episode featured important guests from Mauritius – Dr. Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion&Design Institute, and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defi Media Group. Young and upcoming Fashion Designers from Mauritius – Desire Cedric Vincent and Deena Appaddo also showcased their designs with messages on promoting a Healthy Lifestyle during this episode.

Merck Foundation has also released many inspiring children’s storybooks, and animation film on Diabetes and Hypertension, enjoy watching and reading the below animation films and storybooks:

Read Sugar Free Jude Storybook, here: https://apo-opa.co/3LpsccK

Read Mark’s Pressure Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/3y12Fn5

Watch Sugar Free Jude Animation Film, here: https://apo-opa.co/3Y0ZN4m

Watch Mark’s Pressure Animation Film, here: https://apo-opa.co/3WpipJU

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also launched awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields. The theme of the awards is: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

“Merck Foundation together with Africa’s First Ladies and Ministries of Health has provided more than 760 scholarships to doctors from 52 countries of One-year PG Diploma and Two-year Master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity&Weight Management, and also a special 3 month Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish”, added Senator Rasha.

