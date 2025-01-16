A seminar marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) was held in Mannheim, Germany, on 11 January. The seminar was attended by representatives of the union from cities in southern Germany.

Ms. Leul Tewolde, chairperson of the union branch in Germany, stated that the seminar aimed to review the activities of the union, including achievements and challenges, and to discuss strategies for strengthening future programs.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, emphasized the union’s efforts toward the total emancipation of women and encouraged members of the German branch to continue contributing actively to national affairs, as they have done in the face of numerous challenges.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, commended the union branch for its role in organizing and raising awareness among women. He also called for intensified efforts to achieve even better outcomes.

Messages of solidarity were delivered by Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, and Mr. Hussein Kelfa, chairman of the Eritrean War Disabled Veterans Association in Germany.

The event also featured research presentations focusing on the role of women in national affairs, as well as cultural and artistic programs.

In related news, Mr. Abdurahman Osman, Eritrea’s Consul General in Jeddah and its environs, held a meeting with the Eritrean community to review the activities of 2024 and discuss the action plan for 2025.