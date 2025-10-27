The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources, along with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment including provincial legislatures, concluded a two-day workshop in Cape Town on Sunday. The focus was on threatened or protected species (TOPS) regulations and the draft notice prohibiting certain activities involving African lions.

This workshop followed a meeting between the committee and the department held on 7 October, where it was determined that further engagement was necessary with all nine provinces present so that all legislators would be on the same page.

Members of the committee said that the two-day engagement was a success and that the workshop met its objectives, as discussed in the October meeting.

The committee stressed the importance of aligning all nine provinces and members of the select committee on issues regarding the regulation of TOPS and the draft notice on African lions. The committee stated that all questions raised during the previous meeting were addressed by the department’s leadership, which was followed by significant discussion and clarification.

Regarding provincial concerns, some delegates from the provincial legislatures raised questions about whether the national department encroaches on their provincial responsibilities as per the Constitution. However, it was emphasised that provinces must work together in terms of environmental management, which is a concurrent function, ensuring alignment, uniformity and harmony between national and provincial departments and legislatures.

Members stated that South Africa is a unitary state and not a federal one, therefore it is important that all stakeholders within the sector must all move in the same direction regarding the broad themes, topics, matters of interest and proposed amendments. Considerable discussions ensued, particularly highlighting the need for collaboration with the Department of Tourism.

Members said all interested parties are required to pull in the same direction to adhere to conservation efforts. Members reiterated the importance and the need to preserve and conserve endangers species and animals. The committee said they do not want future generations, 500 years from now, to read about endangered species when we must ensure their conservation during their lifetime.

The issue of transformation was sharply raised, highlighting that the current industry is predominantly white and male-dominated, emphasising the need for inclusivity and broader participation.

Concerns were also raised about the decline in scientists, indicating the need for collaboration with higher education to recruit students in relevant fields.

The deadline for provinces to respond with their inputs has been set. Committee Chairperson Mr Mpho Modise said, “On the 6th of November at the end of business, if any provinces has not submitted anything, we will assume that you are satisfied and in agreement with everything that has been presented here. The Minister can proceed with the powers vested in him by the Constitutions of the Republic. Any provinces that has additions or amendments to propose has until 6th Novembers to do it.”



