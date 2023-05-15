In a globalized and interconnected world where borders are becoming less and less effective, the African continent is facing radical changes that are accelerating at an exponential pace. In this context, it is more crucial than ever for Africa to invest heavily in the cybersecurity industry to ensure the protection of its assets.

Indeed, cybersecurity has become an essential strategic issue. Cyberattacks can have devastating consequences for countries, governments, businesses, and citizens, ranging from the loss of sensitive data to privacy violations, theft of money and disruption of essential services. Some attacks may even be carried out by belligerent powers and cause irreparable damage to national security.

Faced with these threats, it is urgent for Africa to take the lead by relying on local expertise to ensure total autonomy in protecting its territorial integrity. AITEK, as a Regional but Local Value-Added Distributor, will be present at GITEX Africa 2023 in Marrakech to contribute to building the Africa of tomorrow by exchanging with the various stakeholders in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

More than ever, it is crucial for Africa to unite its forces to make the right decisions and not miss the digital revolution. It is now that action must be taken to ensure the protection of African assets in a world that is evolving at an ever-faster pace.

About Aitek:

Aitek has been founded in 2004 in Ivory Coast by Redda Ben Geloune. It is a leading value-added IT distributor in Africa. Almost two decades ago, it started with four people, and now, it has about 100 employees working in eight countries, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Dubai, France and Morocco.

The company is currently the official distributor of 24 prominent international brands in the IT industry, including Microsoft, HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Epson, Canon, APC, Nitram, Acronis, Veritas, Kaspersky, and others. And it counts around 2000 active resellers in over 20 countries.

AITEK positively impacts the African continent by helping its partners build winning companies, and its unique local approach has enabled it to build a strong brand within both reseller and end-user markets. Teamwork, positivity, value innovation, integrity, and responsibility are the company’s five core values.

Over the years, AITEK has received many recognitions within the industry. Some awards received by the company include: Most Promising African Partner, Kaspersky Partner Conference, Dubai, UAE in 2009; EEMEA Brand Loyalty and Outstanding Performance, Kaspersky Partner Conference, Cannes, France in 2010; Special Award of the Year, Most Focused Partner of the Year, Kaspersky Emerging Markets, Cape town, South Africa in 2012; HP Inc. Special Distribution Award in 2017; Best Performance Award, Office&Consumables, Canon Partner conference in 2018; Special Recognition Award at Canon Partner conference in 2019. In 2022, the company was recognized as Microsoft’s Star Achiever Distributor for the third quarter and fourth quarter; and Kaspersky Best Distributor for the Southern Europe Region. In 2023, Aitek was awarded by Epson as the distributor with the most growth in 2022.