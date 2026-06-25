In response to an invitation from the Santomean authorities, an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) will be deployed to observe the presidential elections as well as the legislative, local and regional elections scheduled for 19 July and 27 September 2026 respectively.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has appointed Sérgio Humberto, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer.

Chief Observer Sérgio Humberto declared: “I am honoured to lead this EU Election Observation Mission to São Tomé e Príncipe. This is the second time since 2022 that the EU deploys an electoral observation mission to the country, and this time the Mission will observe two distinct elections. The Mission will provide an independent and impartial assessment of the respective electoral processes. As Santomean people prepare to vote, the EU reaffirms its support for São Tomé e Príncipe.”

Background

The EU EOM will provide a comprehensive, independent, and impartial assessment of the entire electoral processes based on international and regional standards for democratic elections.

The Mission is composed of different groups of observers. A core team of seven analysts arrived in São Tomé on 14 June, supported by logistics and security experts. A team of long-term observers will join the mission on 26 June to observe the electoral process throughout the country. As election day approaches, they will be joined by 14 short-term observers and locally recruited observers from diplomatic missions accredited to São Tomé e Príncipe. Finally, a delegation from the European Parliament will join the EOM for the legislative, local, and regional elections in September. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the entire electoral processes.

In line with the EU election observation methodology, the Mission will publish its initial findings in a Preliminary Statement, which will be presented in a press conference after Election Day. A final report will be published within two months of the completion of the electoral process and will include recommendations - offered for consideration to the authorities - for possible future improvements of the electoral framework.