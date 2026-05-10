On May 8, Ambassador Gao Wenqi called on Hon. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda. Present were also Senior Captain Li Dayi, Defense Attaché of China to Rwanda, and Counselor Gao Zhiqiang in charge of Economic and Commercial Affairs. Ambassador Gao briefed the Minister on China's "Two Sessions"(NPC&CPPCC), noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Rwanda, and also the inaugural year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. The Plan outlines a blueprint for China’s development and presents new opportunities for China-Rwanda cooperation. China-Rwanda relations are at their best in history. China is willing, under the strategic guidance of the two Heads of State, to boost practical cooperation in various fields, firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests and major concerns, jointly implement the Four Global Initiatives, and promote the high-quality development of China-Rwanda comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring benefits to the two peoples.

Minister Nduhungirehe reaffirmed the readiness to take the 55th anniversary of Rwanda-China diplomatic relations as an opportunity to further deepen political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation, promote people-to-people exchanges, and elevate bilateral relations to a new level. Rwanda firmly adheres to the One-China Principle and supports China’s efforts to achieve national reunification.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.