RS PRO (https://Africa.RSdelivers.com), the own brand of RS, offers a comprehensive selection of over 80 000 products spanning all industries and technologies. Renowned for its quality and extensive range, RS PRO is the Smart Choice for businesses and working environments.

Planned maintenance is a crucial element of every production cycle, and manufacturing companies regularly schedule downtime for this purpose. To support these maintenance activities, RS PRO is excited to announce the expansion of its Planned Maintenance range. This expansion adds over 850 new products across more than 24 categories to our portfolio, providing all the components and materials needed to optimise this essential process.

Building on a broad existing range of over 55 000 products, this expansion aims to offer our customers an ever-expanding and comprehensive choice at a competitive price.

The new range stands out as the go-to solution for minimising downtime and increasing productivity while reducing costs – from monitoring equipment to assess machine performance to having the right parts available when needed. Test&Measurement, Automation Components, Lighting, Cable Accessories, Batteries, Fasteners&Fixings, Lubricants&Greases, Tools, PPE, Site Safety, and Cleaning solutions. RS PRO offers a comprehensive one-brand solution for diverse maintenance needs.

The Planned Maintenance expansion caters to a broad spectrum of sectors, including discrete and process manufacturing, energy&utilities, facilities&intralogistics. With a new range expansion covering 100% of our 80 000-product selection, RS PRO ensures that its unique offering addresses the specific needs of each customer.

In the ever-changing industrial landscape, RS PRO remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and choice, providing customers with a comprehensive range that meets design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle.

For more information about RS South Africa's products and services for the Sub-Saharan market, visit their website (https://Africa.RSdelivers.com/) and follow them on LinkedIn (http://apo-opa.co/3YPXcKR) for regular updates on innovative solutions.

