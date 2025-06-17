New facility in Johannesburg will meet the growing demand for local service solutions

Training up to 150 engineers per year

Rolls-Royce (www.Rolls-Royce.com) has officially opened a new headquarters and training facility in Johannesburg, South Africa, to support its Power Systems division. The new facility is further evidence of the company’s long-term commitment to Africa and will support the growing fleet of Power Systems’ mtu mobile and stationary power solutions across critical sectors such as energy, technology, mining, transportation, and oil&gas.

Located in a specially adapted facility spanning approximately 6,000m², the new site consolidates core customer-facing functions into a central hub, including service coordination, spare parts storage, logistics, and technical training. It complements Rolls-Royce’s existing footprint in South Africa, with mtu engine rebuild capability, and finance and logistics functions located in Cape Town.

The training centre is designed to support between 100 and 150 trainees annually with a wide range of training engines, including mtu 2000 and 4000 series, used for power generation, mining and rail applications. Trainees will benefit from access to advanced tooling and use simulation equipment for electronic training. The centre will deliver certified practical and theoretical training, equipping customers and partners from across Africa with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to support a wide range of applications and industries.

The new facility, operated by Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa, features dedicated capacity for the engineering and assembly of repower modules, enabling the replacement of engines in mining haul trucks and excavators with more suitable mtu power solutions. This allows customers to select upgrade options tailored to their specific operational needs. Fitting mtu engines delivers clear commercial benefits, including lower Total Cost of Ownership through improved fuel efficiency, increased equipment availability, and reduced maintenance costs. With a strong focus on system resilience, the regional subsidiary Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa is committed to delivering robust, fit-for-purpose solutions designed to perform in the demanding and often harsh operating environments across the continent.

Cobus Van Schalkwyk, Director Global Mining and Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa:

“As we approach our 25th year in South Africa, this new facility is a clear signal of our confidence in Africa’s growth and our commitment to being closer to our customers.

“By bringing support services, technical training, and parts availability together under one roof, we’re building the capabilities that matter most to our partners across the continent. This investment also supports our strategy to further localise operations, reduce lead times, and strengthen supply chain resilience — critical advantages for customers operating in remote or fast-paced environments.”

Press photos for download can be found at Media Centre

For further information, contact:

Media

Lydia-Claire Halliday

Corporate Communications Africa

LCH Consultancy

Tel +254 708000510

lydia@lchconsultancy.com

