At cabinet meeting on May 12, 2023, the Government of Japan decided to revise the Implementation Plan for the International Peace Cooperation Assignments in South Sudan to extend its period for one year, in light of the significance of continuing dispatch described below. According to the International Peace Cooperation Law Article 7 (i) and (iii), the contents of the Implementation Plan pertaining to the revision and the status of implementation of assignments during the period prior to the revision will be reported to the Diet.

Japan has dispatched Headquarters staff personnel to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) since November 2011 and four staff officers are currently in charge of planning and coordination in areas of logistics, database, engineering, and air operations at the Headquarters of the Mission in Juba.

On March 15, 2023, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2677 (2023), which extended the mandate of UNMISS until March15, 2024.

UNMISS is the only UN peacekeeping operation to which Japan currently deploys personnel. And the dispatch of Headquarters staff personnel to UNMISS is intended to support the progress of the peace process in South Sudan together with the international community. From the perspective of maintaining close engagement with the United Nations, cooperation with African countries in the vicinity of South Sudan and ensuring opportunities for human resource development, it is significant for Japan to continue the dispatch.

The point of revision is as follows.

Period of the Implementation Plan

Current: till 31 May 2023

After Revision: till 31 May 2024 (1 year extension)