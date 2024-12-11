Cithou, a small village 30 kilometers from Kuajok, is aptly named “the hidden place.” Isolated by muddy roads caused by devastating floods, it’s a place that few have seen or heard of.

That, however, is set to change, following a first ever visit by peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Unsurprisingly, their journey into the unknown, undertaken to bring the global 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence and a message of solidarity to Cithou, was a difficult one, through rough and at times swampy terrain. But they made it.

Uniformed and civilian peacekeeping staff were welcomed with open arms and residents eager to share their stories.

“I must admit that we often feel forgotten,” said Akon Lual, a mother of five. “Our children don’t go to school. We started making bricks to build one, but we couldn’t finish it. Hunger and insecurity hold us back every day.”

It is not only a school that is missing in Cithou, where healthcare facilities and police are also conspicuous by their absence. Come diseases or snake bites - both frequent during the rainy season - and people living here are left to fend for themselves.

“For us, flooding is not an inconvenience, it’s life-threatening. On the other hand, if we only had the necessary tools and a bit of support, rains could turn into opportunities for farming,” Paramount Chief Deng Mayom pondered.

Apart from the glaring lack of infrastructure and agricultural equipment, and the food insecurity that tends to follow in its wake, perpetrators of gender-based violence and other crimes can typically rest assured that they won’t be held accountable.

“Without police or access to justice, impunity reigns. It means that our women and children don’t feel as safe as they should and deserve to do,” said Deng, the Paramount Chief.

Cithou’s women do not, however, have to look far into history to find inspiration and hope for more influential roles in their community.

“There are powerful examples of women in leadership positions in South Sudan, even locally. Just think of Nyandeng Malek, who in 2010 became the first female Governor of Warrap State. You need to keep pushing for change, because you, too, are leaders in your own right,” said Ajok Angok, an UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer.

And using the little resources they have, women in Cithou try hard by using their significant handicraft skills to supplement their meager livelihoods. The display of colourful baskets, intricate beaded jewelry and other handmade ornaments left the visiting peacekeepers impressed.

“Despite your isolation, you are incredibly resourceful. Your art speaks of strength and creativity in the face of hardship that would have left most of us overwhelmed,” said Elizabeth Majok, an UNMISS Community Liaison Assistant.

Strong as the self-reliant residents of Cithou may be, more interaction with and support from the outside world would seemingly be welcome.

“May your visit here not be your last one. We need you and others to be there for us,” Akon Lual told the departing Blue Helmets.