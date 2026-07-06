Dr. Innocent Matshe, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), has been confirmed as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s Most Influential Mining Conference, taking place from 14–16 October 2026 in Cape Town. His participation comes as African central banks assume an increasingly important role in financing mining projects, supporting mineral value addition and creating investment-friendly monetary frameworks to attract private capital.

Dr. Matshe will participate in the Central Bank Governors, Finance and Investor Roundtable, where policymakers, financial institutions and investors will explore strategies to mobilize the capital needed to unlock Africa’s estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral wealth. The session will examine innovative financing mechanisms, public-private partnerships and monetary policies that can accelerate investment across the continent’s mining sector.

As Zimbabwe targets gold production of 55 metric tons in 2026 – up from 50.6 metric tons in 2025 and 38.6 metric tons in 2024 – the RBZ has expanded its support for the sector through its reserve-building gold purchase program. The initiative provides financing to mining companies while advancing the formalization of the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM) sector. To address foreign currency constraints, the central bank also pays ASGM producers – who account for more than 60% of Zimbabwe's gold production – directly in foreign currency, enabling miners to purchase equipment, improve productivity and sustain operational growth.

Dr. Matshe will also speak during the Unlocking Refining Investment panel, where industry leaders will discuss financing strategies to accelerate investment in mineral processing and downstream beneficiation projects across Africa. His participation aligns with Zimbabwe's efforts to strengthen domestic mineral value addition and attract investment into processing infrastructure.

The government is targeting approximately $1 billion in lithium processing investments ahead of its planned January 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports, a policy designed to encourage in-country beneficiation and increase export value. At the same time, Zimbabwe is expanding its gold refining capacity through the approval of a new refinery in Bulawayo, supporting the country's ambition to process a greater share of its mineral production domestically.

At AMW 2026, Dr. Matshe is expected to outline how the Reserve Bank's monetary policies, foreign exchange reforms and financing initiatives are supporting mining sector expansion while creating a more attractive investment environment across Zimbabwe's mining value chain, from exploration and production to refining and mineral processing.