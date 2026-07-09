Nigerian integrated energy company Renaissance Africa Energy (Renaissance) has announced a new oil discovery at the JK-004 exploration well in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 74, offshore Nigeria. The discovery marks another milestone for indigenous participation in the country’s upstream sector and supports Nigeria’s strategy to expand crude oil reserves, increase production and strengthen long-term energy security.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – as the voice of the African energy sector - commends Renaissance for the discovery, which demonstrates the increasing technical capability of Nigerian companies to lead complex offshore exploration campaigns traditionally dominated by international operators.

As African countries seek to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and attract upstream investment, the success of JK-004 highlights the critical role indigenous companies can play in sustaining upstream sector growth and fast-tracking projects development.

The JK-004 well encountered light oil-bearing intervals across seven reservoirs spanning approximately 1,000 feet, confirming the prospectivity of the acreage and strengthening the exploration potential within OML 74.

The discovery comes at a pivotal time for Nigeria's upstream sector. The country is pursuing an ambitious strategy to increase crude oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the near term, two million bpd by 2027 and four million bpd by 2030, while simultaneously expanding its reserve base to sustain production over the long term. Nigeria currently holds 37.01 billion barrels of proven crude oil and condensate reserves, with a reserve life of approximately 59 years, making continued exploration and new discoveries - such as JK-004 - essential to maintaining future output.

"I commend Tony Attah and the entire Renaissance Energy team for this remarkable achievement. The JK-004 discovery demonstrates that exploration remains the lifeblood of our industry and reinforces the importance of continued investment in unlocking Nigeria's hydrocarbon potential," stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

The discovery also reflects the broader transformation taking place across Nigeria's upstream sector following regulatory reforms aimed at improving the investment climate and encouraging greater participation by indigenous companies. The country attracted $17 billion in foreign direct investments since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act in 2021. The country’s Licensing Round launched in 2025 - which is offering 50 new oil and gas blocks for exploration and production – alone is expected to attract $10 billion in investments over the next decade.

The JK-004 discovery sends a strong signal to investors that Nigeria's upstream sector continues to offer significant exploration potential.

"Many Western independents have increasingly prioritized production optimization over frontier exploration. Renaissance's success shows that sustained investment in exploration can still deliver transformational discoveries capable of supporting long-term production growth, strengthening investor confidence and enhancing Nigeria's energy security,” adds Ayuk.

For Africa more broadly, the success of JK-004 highlights the importance of sustained exploration in unlocking the continent's estimated 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

"The Nigerian 'Drill Baby Drill' revolution is increasingly being driven by indigenous companies that understand the value of long-term exploration. Renaissance's achievement demonstrates the innovation, technical expertise and commitment required to unlock Africa's energy potential. These are the kinds of investments that create jobs, strengthen local capacity and position Nigeria as a globally competitive upstream destination," he concludes.