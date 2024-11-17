All children have the right to a quality education, to grow up in a safe and secure environment and to be protected from harm. Children’s rights are human rights, enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Yet too many children cannot realize these rights and face exclusion, discrimination, violence, and exploitation. Children have the right to grow up in a world where every child is valued, included, empowered and protected.

As children of Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa Zambia and Zimbabwe, we recognize all the work done our respective Governments to promote the rights of children. But there is still much work to do to ensure that the rights of all children to a quality education are protected, promoted and fulfilled - without discrimination.

Our unified Call-for-Action on World Children’s Day, aligned with the specific theme of the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day commemorations "Educate and Skill the African Child for Posterity" is to drive progress in the following areas. Our Call-for-Action is informed by broad national consultations involving more than 5000 children across our seven countries, organized among our peers with the support of our Governments and civil society partners.

We, the children from Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, call on our leaders to listen to our voices, include us in decisions which affect us, adopt and implement our solutions and invest in our present and future.

We call on our Governments to take concerted action on the following issues:

To ensure access to Education:

Ensure all children – including children from disadvantaged backgrounds - have access to quality education , providing financial support for those in need and addressing the specific needs of girls and boys to access education.

Strengthen and enrich curricula to ensure inclusion of practical life skills that enhance daily living and learning to earning. Curriculum content should be designed to ensure relevance and meet the current demands of children.

Quality education needs to be innovative, allowing critical thinking and creativity, ensuring appropriate learning materials and a supportive learning environment, and facilitating engagement and practical skills development. Governments should provide this in consultation with children.

Educators should be equipped to deliver quality education, making learning fresh, and impactful, and delivered in pleasant environments and infrastructure, conducive to learning, including well-equipped labs and libraries.

For an inclusive and quality education system:

Provide children with equal opportunities for education, including children with disabilities and those in hard-to-reach areas.

Ensure integrated learning environments, allowing students to interact and collaborate with peers with special education needs from a young age instead of being separated.

, allowing students to interact and collaborate with peers with special education needs from a young age instead of being separated. Employ well-trained and qualified teachers for better learning outcomes; increase teacher salaries and benefits to improve retention.

Construct child- and disability-friendly infrastructure and provide sufficient teaching resources, including solar power for uninterrupted learning, build schools closer to communities or provide transportation for students.

and provide sufficient teaching resources, including solar power for uninterrupted learning, build schools closer to communities or provide transportation for students. Involve parents, guardians and community leaders in creating an inclusive education system – including adolescent girls at risk of drop out of school, children involved in child labour, minority groups and children with disabilities – to ensure no child is left behind.

To ensure relevant education, including emerging issues:

Ensure an education that is impactful and useful to us in the current modern and developing world; an education with a positive impact in our lives, be it present or in future as we transition to the world of work; the curriculum should equip us with relevant skills to navigate life from a very young age.

We want a curriculum that is aligned with the rest of the world and puts emphasis on digital literacy. This will be achieved by improving ICT infrastructure in all schools.

Expand and enhance climate change education programmes and teach us about climate change, the environment, responsible and sustainable consumption and production as core subjects in class and/or school clubs focusing on climate.

and teach us about climate change, the environment, responsible and sustainable consumption and production as core subjects in class and/or school clubs focusing on climate. Ensure we have access to education in a safe learning environment, also during emergencies.

Children's Pledge of Commitment

As children from Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, we stand united in our belief that our voices and actions matter. We are committed to being responsible citizens, ready to support and work alongside our Governments, leaders, parents and organisations to create a better future for all children in our region.

We the children the children from Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe commit to: