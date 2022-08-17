Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotelGroup.com) is proud to announce the opening of its fifth hotel in Morocco, and its second Radisson Blu Resort in Saidia. Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Garden is located on one of the longest beaches in Morocco that stretches across 14 km. The resort brings together the tranquility of coastal living with the luxury of a golf getaway. Travelers can enjoy the local natural bird preserve that surrounds the town, private beaches, shopping malls, and a multitude of attractions and sporting activities.

Saidia is a coastal city, located at the Algerian – Moroccan borders, near the city of Oujda in the Oriental “Blue Pearl” region of Morocco, famous for its 14km of fine sand beaches which make up Morocco’s longest coastline. First discovered in 1883, the town has become one of northeastern Morocco’s most frequented bays, popular with locals and international travelers alike. Saidia is known as the “Blue Pearl” for its beautiful blue waters of the Alboran Sea, filled with a variety of fish species, perfect for divers and water sports enthusiasts or nature-lovers looking to explore the local beaches and hiking trails.

Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Garden (https://bit.ly/3zZyl9v) features 150 rooms across six different room categories, all with 11sqm private terraces that allow guests to take in the stunning local scenery. The rooms are elegantly decorated in a soft color palette that reflects the local Mediterranean ocean color and glorious sunsets, and feature modern amenities like Nespresso machines, soft bedding, and elegant furniture. The Superior and Family Stay rooms offer interconnectivity for colleagues on a work visit or a family holidaying together.

The hotel includes a specially designed Kids&Co program, which keeps young guests entertained with activities for all ages, including a mini disco, two kids’ clubs, and a teenagers’ club. A whole-family program is also available, offering exciting itineraries for all families to enjoy together. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, indoor fitness center, bar, dry-cleaning, babysitting, and on-site car rental.

Dining at Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Garden, is authentically Mediterranean. The family-friendly Atlas Buffet Restaurant&Terrace offers a broad selection of colorful salads, fresh fish catches of the day, pasta dishes, local ingredients such as locally sourced meats, and mouthwatering desserts. For a more relaxed dining experience, guests can head to the Oasis Pool Bar to enjoy a cocktail or a quick snack, surrounded by colorful Moroccan-inspired decor.

“We are excited to bring to the beautiful "Blue Pearl" shoreline our second Radisson Blu, providing guests with the perfect base to enjoy the golden sand and Mediterranean climate, thrilling nautical activities and much more... Together with the teams, we are delighted to propose a genuine international experience with a Moroccan twist, creating everlasting memories “, says Denis Dernault, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Garden.

Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says, "The opening of Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Garden as our second resort in Saidia, highlights the Group’s commitment to Morocco and the continent. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the world to this beautiful part of the world searching for a luxurious and memorable stay.”

Health and safety are a top priority across the Radisson Hotel Group, for both its valued guests and its staff members. Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Garden, stringently follows the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol (https://bit.ly/3sPydGY) program, implementing in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols that were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company These protocols are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

Media Contacts:

CAROLINE JONSSON

PR&Communications Manager, Middle East

Radisson Hotel Group

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

SOPHIE CLARKE

Global Director Social Media&Consumer PR

Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (bit.ly/3GarfSa) is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (bit.ly/3lFDhtr) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol (bit.ly/3sPydGY). The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website (bit.ly/3MBeC53). Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn: bit.ly/39NENaj

Instagram: bit.ly/3PCVPbk

Twitter: bit.ly/3PFYVeC

Facebook: bit.ly/3LElcpZ

YouTube: bit.ly/3yR36OY

About Radisson Blu:

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (bit.ly/3wO8Rdo). Or connect with Radisson Blu on:

LinkedIn: bit.ly/3wD0X84

Instagram: bit.ly/3yR956f

Twitter: bit.ly/3yUh4PX

Facebook: bit.ly/39MBwI6

YouTube: bit.ly/3Px9dxT