Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) proudly announces the opening of Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals (http://apo-opa.co/3D5JaMg). Nestled along the stunning east coast of Mauritius, the resort enjoys a prime location on one of the island's most pristine beaches. Offering breathtaking lagoon views, an array of exceptional amenities, and a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere, this new addition to the Group’s Indian Ocean portfolio promises to deliver unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and adventurers alike.

Located just an hour from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, the resort offers convenient access for international and domestic travelers. The resort features 234 elegant and spacious accommodations, ranging from Premium Garden Rooms and Premium Ocean View Rooms to luxurious Junior Suites and family-friendly Premium Family Rooms. Each room is thoughtfully designed to blend modern comfort with serene coastal ambiance, offering amenities such as expansive bathrooms, private balconies or terraces, and spectacular views. For families, specialized accommodations include separate spaces for children, ensuring a harmonious and relaxing stay.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, stated: “The opening of Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals, underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s dedication to expanding our resort portfolio in premier leisure destinations along the Indian Ocean. Complementing our existing properties in Mauritius — Radisson Blu Azuri Resort&Spa and Radisson Blu Poste Lafayette Resort&Spa — this new addition strengthens our commitment to offering distinctive, world-class experiences that cater to the needs of our guests while maintaining the exceptional standards of quality and service that define our brand.”

Guests can embark on a diverse culinary journey with the resort’s five restaurants and three bars. The main restaurant, Le Ferney 1650, offers sumptuous daily buffets complemented by live cooking stations, while Belle Vue 1838 serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in a laid-back poolside setting. Villebague 1740 provides an elegant French dining experience for those seeking refined flavors, and the Ocean Grill Beach Restaurant specializes in freshly prepared seafood and grilled dishes against a backdrop of serene ocean views. The vibrant flavors of the region are also celebrated at Quatre Cocos Restaurant, an open-air venue that highlights fusion-inspired creations. Guests can relax with a selection of refreshing cocktails and mocktails at the resort’s inviting bars. The beachside Belle Vue 1838 Bar offers a laid-back setting with stunning ocean views, while the elegant Icery 1869 Bar provides both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the tranquil courtyard. For a fun , family-friendly atmosphere, the vibrant Aqualand Bar serves an array of non-alcoholic beverages, perfect for guests unwinding on loungers by the water.

Designed with families in mind, the resort stands out for its Ti Dodo Kids Club and the unique Aqualand water park, which features giant slides, a dedicated kids’ pool, and a variety of supervised activities to keep younger guests entertained. Parents can relax knowing their children are enjoying a safe and fun environment, while they explore the resort’s spa and wellness center, complete with private treatment rooms, an outdoor massage kiosk, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

The resort is also a prime destination for events and special occasions. With three fully equipped venues, including the expansive Crystals Hall, capable of hosting up to 300 guests, Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals is ideal for weddings, corporate conferences, and other tailored events. Beyond its facilities, the resort’s multilingual team ensures seamless planning and execution, making every event truly memorable.

The resort also caters to adventure enthusiasts with a wide range of activities on both land and sea. Guests can indulge in stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and diving or engage in tennis, beach volleyball, and archery. The resort’s picturesque setting offers a perfect balance between relaxation and adventure, ensuring a well-rounded experience for every visitor.

Ivan Catherine, Cluster General Manager for the three Radisson Hotels in Mauritius, said, “We are delighted to open the doors of Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a property that perfectly captures the natural beauty and vibrant culture of Mauritius. With its exceptional facilities and warm hospitality, we look forward to offering guests unforgettable stays in this idyllic paradise.”

For more information or to book your stay, click here (http://apo-opa.co/3D5JaMg).

