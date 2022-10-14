HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari, met with HE Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Risdon Zeninga.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, and the latest developments in Libya.
During the meeting, HE the Ambassador reiterated the full support of the State of Qatar to HE the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya Abdoulaye Bathily, in order to advance the political process and stability in Libya. His Excellency also reiterated Qatar's support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability and sovereignty, and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.