The State of Qatar affirmed its support for the brotherly Somali people to build a state of institutions and the rule of law, which guarantees Somalis all their rights and respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by the Third Secretary in the Permanent Mission in Geneva Abdulaziz Al Mansoori, before the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in its 51st session, during the interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia, under the 10th item on the council's agenda.

Al Mansoori appreciated the Independent Experts welcoming of the Government of Somalias constructive cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the international human rights mechanisms and with the Independent Expert upon her visit to the country. She also pointed out that Qatari efforts resulted in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of many vital facilities and buildings, as well as implementing many projects in the educational, health, youth employment, and the relief response to floods and droughts domains.

He also mentioned the memorandum of understanding recently signed by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) with the Somali Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education to support the Education Above All Foundation to provide quality primary education for more than 57 thousand Somali children out of school.

Al Mansoori called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian and development support, and technical assistance to enhance capacity-building of Somali human rights institutions to implement their national and international commitments.