The State of Qatar has reiterated its strong support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, while urging all parties involved in the country's conflict to prioritize national interests and work to prevent further fragmentation and instability.

Speaking during an enhanced interactive dialogue on the oral update of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan at the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the State of Qatar expressed deep concern over the continuing conflict and its devastating humanitarian and human rights consequences.

Delivering Qatar's statement, Abdulrahman Sultan Al Marzouqi, Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva, reaffirmed Doha's rejection of any interference in Sudan's internal affairs and stressed the importance of preserving the country's unity and national institutions.

Al Marzouqi said the ongoing war had resulted in large numbers of casualties, the displacement of millions of people and widespread destruction of infrastructure and essential public facilities.

He underscored the need for accountability for violations committed during the conflict and called for an end to impunity. He also urged all parties to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, particularly with regard to the protection of civilians.

Qatar further called for the safe, rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those in need across Sudan.

While emphasizing the importance of humanitarian relief efforts, Al Marzouqi argued that humanitarian assistance alone could not substitute for a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the crisis.

He renewed Qatar's call for all Sudanese parties to resume meaningful and inclusive dialogue aimed at achieving a political settlement that preserves Sudan's unity, safeguards its state institutions and responds to the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability and development.

Qatar has consistently advocated diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts and has repeatedly stressed the importance of dialogue, national reconciliation and respect for sovereignty in addressing crises across the region.