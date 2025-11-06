Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Thursday with HE Minister of Local Government of the Republic of Rwanda Dominique Habimana, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

