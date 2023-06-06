The State of Qatar hosted the third meeting of the quint group on Somalia, which was held with the participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, the Republic of Turkiye, the United Kingdom (UK), and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting, with the participation of HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani.

The UAE delegation was headed by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the US delegation was chaired by HE Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of African Affairs Molly Catherine, and the Turkish delegation was headed by HE General Director of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elif Comoglu. HE UK Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and Red Sea Sarah Montgomery headed the UK delegation and HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar chaired the Somali delegation.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Somalia, especially security, political and humanitarian aspects, ways that would achieve stability in Somali territory and priorities and strengthen joint coordination, and proposals that would enhance confidence-building for the stability of Somalia, including the best ways to address the current situation in the country.

The State of Qatar reaffirmed its support for Somalia and to continue providing the necessary support to contribute to laying the foundations for security, development and stability and building a state of institutions and the rule of law, which guarantees all rights of Somalis while guaranteeing respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

This meeting comes as a continuation of the first meeting held in London in November 2022 and the second meeting held in Washington in March 2023.